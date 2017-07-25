Newsvine

LassenPark

About Articles: 61 Seeds: 478 Comments: 35575 Since: Oct 2011

Stripping Health Insurance From 23 Million People to Pay For Upper-Class Tax Cuts Is So Mavericky - Lawyers, Guns & Money : Lawyers, Guns & Money

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by LassenPark View Original Article: Lawyers, Guns And Money
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 12:05 PM
Discuss:

McCain is about to write another chapter in his book, Profiles in Big Talk, No Walk. This whole "mavericky" thing was created by his slavish press following and has been BS from the start.  He's never voted against his party on anything that mattered in his life. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor