McCain is about to write another chapter in his book, Profiles in Big Talk, No Walk. This whole "mavericky" thing was created by his slavish press following and has been BS from the start. He's never voted against his party on anything that mattered in his life.
Stripping Health Insurance From 23 Million People to Pay For Upper-Class Tax Cuts Is So Mavericky - Lawyers, Guns & Money : Lawyers, Guns & Money
Published
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 12:05 PM
