By LassenPark

This conservative Australian journalist lowers the boom on how unfit, unready, unsuited and completely unable to lead this nation. It's a devastatingly accurate assessment of just how horrible this man is and what a danger he represents to the US.

At G20, Donald Trump underlined he has neither the desire nor the capacity to lead the world and you got the strong sense some leaders were trying to find the best way to work around him, says Chris Uhlmann.

Read more here: http://ab.co/2tBwbKB