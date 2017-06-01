Newsvine

"President Trump starts singing along with the national anthem at Arlington Cemetary #MemorialDay https://t.co/wb383smSFy"

Where does this jackass think he is....at a ballgame or a picnic?  Memorial Day is about remembering the men and women who gave their lives to make this shitbag's life worry and threat free.   Gawd what a total embarrassment and shame he is to this country.

