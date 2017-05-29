Under Fire, Trump Belatedly Responds To Portland Anti-Muslim Attack – Talking Points Memo

Unacceptable

Wow, that's sure some tongue lashing he gave to the Scum that killed two men in a rage of hatred and racism (the girls who were being assaulted were black as well as likely being Muslim). The Scum and the rest of his scummy ilk were the target audience for Trump's entire campaign and all we get from him is an "unacceptable." I know what's unacceptable: everything there is about Donald J. Trump being president of this country. He needs to be impeached and removed along with all the garbage he brought with him. Then the WH needs to be fumigated.