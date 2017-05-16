McMaster Now Says Reports Trump Revealed Highly Classified Intel 'False' – Talking Points Memo

Carefully choosing his words, McMaster said that Trump did not speak about “intelligence sources or methods” during a meeting last week in the Oval Office with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post story does not allege that Trump divulged sources or methods in that meeting, but rather that the United States was not authorized to share the information the President revealed to the Russian officials about an Islamic State threat involving the use of laptop computers on aircraft.