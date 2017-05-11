Newsvine

LassenPark

About Articles: 60 Seeds: 459 Comments: 35072 Since: Oct 2011

Inside Trump's anger and impatience — and his sudden decision to fire Comey - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by LassenPark View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 7:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rosenstein threatened to resign after the narrative emerging from the White House on Tuesday evening cast him as a prime mover of the decision to fire Comey and that the president acted only on his recommendation, said the person close to the White House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor