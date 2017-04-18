Trump To Order Review of H1-B Visa Program During Wisconsin Visit

Don't know why we're surprised anymore by the double-deal, double-cross and hypocrisy. It's like they think we can't see them:
Trump Winery in VA Seeks More Foreign Workers
Trump Will Again Hire Foreign Workers to Staff Resort in Florida
