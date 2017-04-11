Brothers From Different Mothers? Echoes of Idi Amin in Donald Trump's Words

Maybe narcissistic sociopaths just sound alike. Or maybe Trump studied Idi Amin to develop his "persona." Whatever the reason, these quotes really do make one's blood run cold:

Trump:

I don't say this in a braggadocious [sic] way, I've made billions and billions of dollars. I've made a tremendous amount of money. i'm really, really rich

Amin:

I am the one who has got the money

Trump:

I have a great temperament; they love me anyway--I don't have to do this

Amin:

The people likes[sic] me very much I am very popular

Trump:

I was born with a certain intellect God helped me by giving me a certain brain

Amin: