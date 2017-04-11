Brothers From Different Mothers? Echoes of Idi Amin in Donald Trump's Words

Maybe narcissistic sociopaths just sound alike. Or maybe Trump studied Idi Amin to develop his "persona." Whatever the reason, these quotes really do make one's blood run cold:
Trump:
I don't say this in a braggadocious [sic] way, I've made billions and billions of dollars.
I've made a tremendous amount of money.
i'm really, really rich
Amin:
I am the one who has got the money
Trump:
I have a great temperament; they love me anyway--I don't have to do this
Amin:
The people likes[sic] me very much
I am very popular
Trump:
I was born with a certain intellect
God helped me by giving me a certain brain
Amin:
I have got a very good brain