Newsvine

LassenPark

About Articles: 60 Seeds: 451 Comments: 34496 Since: Oct 2011

Brothers From Different Mothers? Echoes of Idi Amin in Donald Trump's Words

Current Status: Published (4)
By LassenPark
Tue Apr 11, 2017 12:53 PM
Discuss:

Maybe narcissistic sociopaths just sound alike.  Or maybe Trump studied Idi Amin to develop his "persona." Whatever the reason, these quotes really do make one's blood run cold:

Trump:  

I don't say this in a braggadocious [sic] way, I've made billions and billions of dollars.  

I've made a tremendous amount of money.

i'm really, really rich

Amin:

I am the one who has got the money

 

 

Trump:

I have a great temperament; they love me anyway--I don't have to do this

Amin:

The people likes[sic] me very much

I am very popular

 

 

Trump:

I was born with a certain intellect

God helped me by giving me a certain brain

Amin:

I have got a very good brain

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor