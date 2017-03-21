Health Car[e] Legislation in the USA

Pre-Obamacare model; slow, capricious, uncomfortable

Obamacare. Nothing fancy; runs; room for the whole family; inexpensive

AHCA: ugly, useless; costs far more than it's worth.

Okay, Obamacare was no luxury vehicle and it had some initial starter problems but eventually it ran, was family friendly and and the people who needed it knew how much better off they were when they only had a donkey cart or no transportation at all. The only people who hated it were people who had only slightly better company cars which they took for granted and simply resented people who drove Obamacare for being on the road at all. But Republicans have come up with a vehicle that's a rusted out, gutted, wheelless eyesore and are pretending it's a BMW. That is not a BMW.