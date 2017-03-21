Debunking a Myth: The Irish Were Not Slaves, Too

This "myth" (read: LIE) is still being propagated by white supremacists who have been at it for generations for the purpose of trying to soften the idea of slavery. You know the memes: the were given a "better life" than they would have had in Africa; they were provided for with food, clothing and shelter; they became "civilized" (by the most uncivilized of means) by the "superior" white culture, etc.