Fact-checking Donald Trump's first presidential address to Congress | US news | The Guardian



Jobs, taxes and business

“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Walmart and many others have announced they will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.”

Some of these corporations announced jobs and investment before the election, General Motors had committed $2.9bn and Walmart announced an expansion before any votes were cast, on the other hand, and several companies, including Chrysler, had previously agreed to create jobs.

“Ninety-four million Americans are out of the labor force.”

This is a grossly exaggerated claim that seems to rely on the roughly 94 millioncivilians who are 16 or older and not in the labor force: a figure that includes retired people, high school and college students, people with a disability, and others. The unemployment rate in January was 4.8%, or about 7.5 million people who are looking for work but can’t find it.

“Over 43 million people are now living in poverty, and over 43 million Americans are on food stamps.”

43 million people using food stamps, according to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That number reached as high as 47.6 million people in 2013, during the slow recovery.

[so down by 4.6M over past 3 years]

“We will create massive tax relief for the middle class.”

Trump’s tax plan cuts taxes disproportionately helps the wealthiest Americans. According to.....the Tax Foundation, ..... Half of Trump’s tax cuts would go to the top 1% of earners add $5.3tn to the national debt..

“We’ve lost more than one-fourth of our manufacturing jobs since Nafta was approved, and we’ve lost 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.”

According to a study by Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research, estimated that 88% of factory jobs lost since the 1970s were eliminated by automation.

“Right now, American companies are taxed at one of the highest rates anywhere in the world.”

The US is not even in the top 30 highest-taxed nations in the world, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD’s most recent data ranks the US 31st of 34 industrialized nations for tax revenue as a percentage of GDP – far behind Denmark, Britain, Germany and Luxembourg. The US ranks 17th for corporate tax revenue, and 19th for tax revenue per capita.

[so a complete lie--not even a speck of fact in that claim]

“We have the worst financial recovery in 65 years.”

This claim is true only because the 2008 financial crisis was the worst economic collapse in American history except for the Great Depression, when people starved to death and moved constantly in search of work.

[so "worst" only if we don't count the only worse economic catastrophe in our history]

“In the last eight years, the past administration has put on more new debt than nearly all other presidents combined.”

[this is one of his and the republicans' favorite lies over the past 8 years. Bush left a national debt of $11.9T (>double what it was when he took office) and it now stands $19.9T or an $8T increase over 8 years. Not even rightwing math gets to say that 8T > 12T --even though they keep trying to get away with that. ]

“Our trade deficit in goods with the world last year was nearly $800bn.”

he ignores the surplus in services, which reduces the deficit to about $502.3 bn, according to the Census Bureau. Economists say investment, something that Trump has welcomed, also contributes to a larger deficit.

Healthcare

“Obamacare is collapsing.”

[The now-painfully-obvious fact that neither he nor any republican has a plan that will provide the coverage that the ACA now does shows what a big lie that is]

Immigration

“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars and make our communities safer for everyone.”

[there is absolutely no basis whatsoever for this greatly exaggerated, if not outright lie, of a claim

“We’ve defended the borders of other nations while leaving our own border wide open for anyone to cross and for drugs to pour in and at a now unprecedented rate.”

The US’s borders are not “wide open for anyone to cross”, with sections of wall and fencing along the southern border, 21,000 Customs and Border Patrol agentsand a recent history of aggressive deportation. Barack Obama has deported a record of more than 2.5 million people, including a record 438,421 people in 2013. The US also has extremely strict vetting for visa applicants and refugees, forcing people to go through multiple rounds of interviews, background checks and medical screenings.

“Where proper vetting cannot occur … we cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to establish itself in America.”

Trump’s suggestion that the current vetting methods cannot account for the systems of countries abroad has flipped the procedure of vetting on its head. The system, among the most intensive screening process in the world for refugees, relies on US agencies to vet applicants, and not those of countries abroad. Refugees must pass multiple background checks and interviews with several agencies, as well as medical checks, fingerprint and photo screenings. The process takes 18-24 months.

Foreign policy

“We’ve spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while our infrastructure at home has so badly crumbled.”

“America has spent approximately $6tn in the Middle East, all this while our infrastructure at home is crumbling. With this $6tn we could have rebuilt our country – twice.”

Trump’s claim of $6tn is misleading: it includes estimates of future spending, including veterans’ care for decades in the future.

[I'm sure everyone noticed how abruptly quiet the republicans got when T***p called for $1T in infrastructure spending; in fact

Crime

“Jamiel’s 17-year-old son was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant gang member, who had just been released from prison.”

Trump’s anecdote suggests a link between immigrants and crime, but anecdotes about individuals do not paint an accurate picture of about 11 million people, most of whom are not violent offenders or aggravated felons.

“The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century. In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone – and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher.”

[these lies have been debunked again and again]