Activists Prank CPAC Attendees

CPAC has long established itself as the annual gathering of the most stupid people in the country but now that has been solidified in stone by this episode. We know how rightwing trolls around here love to pick out individual democratic politicians (who almost always happen to be minorities--just a coincidence, surely) for verbal gaffes or less than brilliant statements. And this comes from the party of Louie Gohmert, Steve King, Sarah Palin, Michelle Bachmann, and the entire Tea Party (or laughingly calling themselves in Congress the "Freedom Caucus" which must be a reference to their collective lack of IQ points).