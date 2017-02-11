Newsvine

Washington Monthly | The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitical Animal
There are actually 14 on the poster and we've already got 12 checked off (actually, we're part-way on 13--fraudulent elections in the sense that republicans are doing everything they can to subvert elections by keeping lawful voters from voting and T***p is trying to undermine even the election he won to lay the groundwork for even more fraud in the next cycle). 

