T***p is so impaired that he can't stop himself from lying even when he thinks he's caught someone in a lie. Nevermind T***p, a draft dodger (okay he had a sore foot; still it's just draft-dodging with a "cover story," which is pretty much how most rightwing politicians managed to keep from serving in a war for which they were otherwise gung-ho for other people to fight in their place).
Trump wrong on Sen. Blumenthal's CNN interview and Vietnam | PolitiFact
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 1:04 PM
