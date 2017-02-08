This business "genius," this "titan" of commerce; this monarch of money doesn't have any idea about the dollar? No wonder the right wing and republicans love him so much. He's made stupidity and ignorance and lying, the three pillars of the right, just everyday reality at the highest level of government.
Leaks Suggest Trump's Own Team Is Alarmed By His Conduct | The Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 11:04 AM
