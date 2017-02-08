Newsvine

LassenPark

About Articles: 57 Seeds: 418 Comments: 33117 Since: Oct 2011

Leaks Suggest Trump's Own Team Is Alarmed By His Conduct | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by LassenPark View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 11:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This business "genius," this "titan" of commerce; this monarch of money doesn't have any idea about the dollar? No wonder the right wing and republicans love him so much.  He's made stupidity and ignorance and lying, the three pillars of the right, just everyday reality at the highest level of government.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor