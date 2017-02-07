Newsvine

T***p Favors Civil Forfeiture Without Due Process

Seeded by LassenPark View Original Article: Talking Points Memo
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 10:07 AM
I guess this should be no surprise now that we know T***p's autocratic tendencies.  But, wait.  Isn't the rightwing bothered by this practice?  It's abuses are numerous and well-known.  Of course, LEOs like sheriffs love it because it allows them to confiscate property and cash to fill their coffers and never have to actually prove the money was crime-related.  But, but, but....aren't rightwingers against that sort of government overreach?  Or like everything else they say, just pure BS when they claim to hate government oppression?

