Trump, the Autocrat

Remember how the right wing complained so bitterly--I mean wailing, teeth-gnashing, garment-rending level bitterly--over Obama's abuse of office by issuing so many executive orders? Turns out Obama used the EO few times since Grover Cleveland averaging just 35 EOs per year. Trump signed 13 of these things in just his first week many of which have a good chance of being struck down in court just as one or two of Obama's were. His latest outrage banning entry of refugees from certain parts of the world very likely violates federal law concerning asylum seekers and that's just the beginning. He's already been stopped by a federal judge on this basis. This out-of-control megalomaniacal anti-American "rageclown" (h/t, Ruy Edroso) of a president must and will be stopped.