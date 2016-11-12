Trump Issues First Statement on the "Repeal" of Obamacare--and It's Just What You'd Expect

The Trump website issued this vague-to-meaningless list of "reforms":

Protect individual conscience in healthcare;

Protect innocent human life from conception to natural death, including the most defenceless¹ and those Americans with disabilities;

Advance research and development in healthcare;

Reform the Food and Drug Administration so as to put greater focus on the need of patients for new and innovative medical products;

Modernize Medicare so that it will be ready for the challenges posed by the coming retirement of the Baby Boom generation;

Maximize flexibility for states in administering Medicaid to enable states to experiment with innovative methods to deliver healthcare to low-income citizens.

The first four items are just the usual pap and probably will translate as cuts to the funding of medical research know how fond republicans are for Orwellian double-speak. And, of course, we've already heard from the Hollow-Eyed-Granny-Starver² Speaker of the House that privatizing Medicare would be one of his first priorities (with the same goal for SocSec not far behind no doubt) and that will thrill Trump's senior voters to no end, I'm sure. But I love that last one because it was just that "innovative method" in MA by a republican governor that led to Obamacare. This list doesn't include the "let insurance companies sell across state lines" nonsense but it is still part of this worthless mix. Of course, anyone who knows anything already knows that insurance companies are already free to sell policies anywhere they want to so the free market has already divided up the country by region and states. The only way to change that would be to force insurance companies to provide policies where they don't want to--in other words, a command economy.

Trump also has already gone on the record for keeping the parts of Obamacare, namely allowing up-to-26 year olds to remain on their parents policies and, get this, keep the provision that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions. Well, the only way that provision works and doesn't allow companies to raise premium rates to make it a moot coverage issue is to make the risk pools as large as possible. The only way to do that was to create the mandate for coverage. What we're seeing now is how little Trump knows about this (and almost every other) issue he ranted about for the past 15 months. And we're going to see plenty more evidence of that over the next six months.

1. Either a typo or a Brit wrote this crap

2. h/t to Charles Pierce