Department of Prophecy: The Next Four Years

In order of least to most likely to happen:

1. All of Der Dumpster's campaign bull**** rhetoric meets up with reality which he actually seems to understand, yields and tries to actually govern based on that reality. The result might not be a total disaster but he betrays everything he's said and everyone who voted for him, or....

2. He blunders ahead with the third failed iteration (see: Reagan, BushII) of voodoo economics in which he slashes taxes for the rich, spends lavishly (mostly on unneeded military pork projects) generates a short-term economic growth bubble which explodes the (already huge but falling) deficits followed by a major recession. We see this B-movie re-run every time republicans have had control of the WH and Congress for the past 30+ years.

But there are three things these two differing scenarios have in common: Both come after a period of at least steady, if not stellar, economic recovery and gains by a democratic administration; a large minority of this country will buy and gulp down this snake oil no matter how often it makes them sicker than they believed (or were made to believe) they were before; and when when that happens they it's a certainty that they will not hold themselves or the failed politicians accountable but blame those who tried to stop it from happening.