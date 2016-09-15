Newsvine

Trump scales back his tax proposal - The Washington Post

Seeded by LassenPark
Seeded on Thu Sep 15, 2016 3:17 PM
One by one, policy by policy, Trump's going to start trying to look moderate to the voters.  Of course, he's going to betray all of the supporters who really thought he could do all those idiotic things he promised.  But, I'll be he's counting on them rationalizing it all just as they would if he shot someone in cold blood on 5th Ave.  

