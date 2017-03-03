Trump is in full fury mode now calling for investigations for a list of Dems in apparently the bizarre hope that this will take the spotlight off him but actually does the opposite. He's keeping the story of his and his flying monkeys' ongoing, recent and current Russian connections hot and on the front page of every news website and newspaper. In this respect he's now revealed the thing all criminals have in common: they're always pretty stupid.
The best words: Internet laughs at Trump after he misspells 'hereby' twice
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 4:39 PM
