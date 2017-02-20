Paying for President Trump's Travel and Security Costs - ABC News

So 3 trips to FL already into his dreadful sham of a presidency @ $3M each (at least) not counting the costs to local governments to provide extra services. At this rate it's going to come to nearly $100M a year in taxpayer money to let this fake millionaire baby have enjoy his luxurious life style.
